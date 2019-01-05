Reaction to Senator Roberts’ Retirement Announcement

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today issued the following statement regarding Senator Pat Roberts’ (R-Kan.) plan to retire from the United States Senate at the end of his term in 2020:
“Senator Pat Roberts has had an impressive tenure as a leader in both the House and the Senate, and has served Kansans honorably as chairman of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees, the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Senate Ethics Committee. Pat’s leadership, wit and ability to bring individuals on both sides of the aisle together, skills he honed in service to our nation as a U.S. Marine, will be missed in Congress. It’s been an honor to work with the senior senator from Kansas on behalf of our state. Thank you, Pat, for your friendship and many years of service.”
Governor Jeff Colyer released the following statement regarding the retirement of U.S. Senator Pat Roberts:
“Senator Pat Roberts has spent more than 30 years serving the people of Kansas, and during that time he has been a shining example of statesmanship. The work that he has done for our state, especially in the agricultural sector, is second to none. Throughout his time in office, Kansans have been able to rely on Pat Roberts’ expertise, energy, and gravitas. It is essential that our next U.S. Senator bring these same qualities to the job.”
