Regional Farmers’ Market Workshops Scheduled for February

MANHATTAN, Kan. ­­— The Kansas Department of Agriculture, K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will host five regional workshops in February 2018 to assist farmers’ market vendors and managers.

Kansas farmers’ markets not only provide a fresh food source, but also stimulate the local economy. In 2017, 85 farmers’ markets were registered with KDA’s Central Registration of Farmers’ Markets.

“Farmers’ markets provide growers a chance to tell their farm’s story, with face-to-face interaction with consumers,” said Londa Nwadike, consumer food safety specialist with K-State Research and Extension and the University of Missouri. “But there are also legal, safety and financial parameters that farmers need to understand before choosing to sell at a farmers’ market.”

Workshop topics will vary slightly by location. Highlighted topics include:

Vendor Marketing and Communications

Growing in High Tunnels 101

Regulations on Selling Meat, Eggs & Poultry

Sales Tax for Vendors

KDA’s Division of Weights and Measures will also offer free scale certification at the workshops for attendees.

Dates and locations for the Farmers’ Market events are as follows:

Feb. 1 — Colby: Colby Community College, Student Union, Multipurpose Room

— Colby: Colby Community College, Student Union, Multipurpose Room Feb. 2 — Great Bend: Trinity Lutheran Church, 2701 24th St.

— Great Bend: Trinity Lutheran Church, 2701 24th St. Feb. 3 — Wichita: Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W 21 st St. N

— Wichita: Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W 21 St. N Feb. 9 — Olathe: K-State Olathe, 22201 W Innovation Dr.

— Olathe: K-State Olathe, 22201 W Innovation Dr. Feb. 10 — Chanute: Mid-West Fertilizer, Chanute Agronomy Center, 3030 W Santa Fe Ave.

Registration for the February workshops is now open and is $20 per participant. Registration includes lunch; however, lunch will only be guaranteed to those participants who register at least 10 days prior to the respective workshop date. Registration forms can be found at FromtheLandofKansas.com/FMWorkshop or at local extension offices.

Onsite registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and the workshops will begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude by 3:00 p.m. The Wichita workshop will begin onsite registration at 8:15 a.m.and the workshop begins at 8:45 a.m., concluding at 4:15 p.m.

In addition, farmers’ market vendors and managers are encouraged to attend the 2018 From the Land of Kansas Annual Meeting and Farmers’ Market Conference on March 1 and 2 in Manhattan. Registration is open at FromtheLandofKansas.com/FMConference and will close Feb. 19, 2018.