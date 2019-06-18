Register for Range Beef Cow Symposium

MITCHELL, Neb. — The Range Beef Cow Symposium will be held November 18-20 in Mitchell, NE at the Scotts Bluff County fairgrounds. The format is slightly different this year. In the afternoon of November 18, we will be offering Beef Quality Assurance Certification and a Ron Gill stockmanship clinic. The more traditional program will start in the morning of the 19th. However, in the afternoon of both the 19th and the 20th, there will be demonstrations and hands on presentations offered 3-4 times throughout the afternoon. During this time one of the rotations offered will be to visit the vendor booths, allowing more time for producers to interact with those industry supporting services who help bring them this great program every year.

This program has been offered every other year since 1969 and is hosted by the University of Nebraska, the University of Wyoming, South Dakota State, and Colorado State. It has a long standing history of being a very educational program covering topics including nutrition and management, marketing, reproduction, genetic selection, grazing management, and estate planning just to name a few.

It is also a great place for producers to visit with industry personnel about pharmaceutical options, cattle handling equipment, agricultural loans, breed selection, nutritional products, and so much more all in one location.

Each evening is rounded out with a “bull pen” session, which allows producers to interact with the speakers from that day, and have thought provoking discussions about the topics that were presented.

The agenda is not quite finalized but will be posted on completion. However, several great speakers have been confirmed. Jim Robb will give a market outlook and Dr. Alison Van Eenennaam has graciously agreed to discuss the hot topic of cell-cultured meats to name a couple.

Examples of the hands on sessions include how to pick recipient cows to carry transferred embryos, how to correct malpresentations at calving for the best delivery and outcome, and whether manure can be used to determine nutrient deficiencies.

Come join us in Mitchell, NE November 18-20 for the Range Beef Cow Symposium. To register online visit www.regonline.com/RBCS2019.