Registration now open for K-State Ranching Summit

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Registration is now open for the K-State Ranching Summit, an event designed to equip managers with the skills to address the challenges of ranching in the business climate of today and tomorrow.

The theme of this year’s program is Beef 2030 – Pursuing technology, transparency and profitability.

“Market forecasts point to declining revenues for cow-calf producers over the next several years. To ensure profitability, ranch managers will need to make a number of strategic management decisions,” said Bob Weaber, K-State cow-calf extension specialist. “The Ranching Summit was designed from the ground up to bolster the managerial knowledge and skills of beef producers.”

The event will take place Aug. 15 at the Kansas State University Alumni Center in Manhattan. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the program starts at 9 a.m. The summit is hosted by K-State Research and Extension, and the department of animal sciences and industry.

Early registration is due by Aug. 8 and costs $40 for individuals, or $70 for two attendees from the same operation. Student registration costs $20 if registered by Aug. 8.

After Aug. 9, registration costs $70, with no discount offered for second attendee from same operation. Pre-registration is encouraged to accommodate catering.

Weaber said the K-State Ranching Summit will take a forward look at the beef industry by addressing impacts of technology, consumer trends and how current managers are evaluating and adapting to challenges.

The lineup of speakers includes:

Mark Gardiner, Gardiner Angus Ranch, Ashland, Kansas, who will kick off the morning session with a discussion on pursuing, adopting and leveraging technology in a seedstock operation. Gardiner will talk about maintaining profitability through weather, market and the ongoing challenges for beef producers.

Tyson Johnson with Sooner Cattle Co., Pawhuska, Oklahoma, who will review key managerial accounting numbers for ranch managers.

Don Close, Rabo AgriFinance, St. Louis, Missouri, who will address his company’s research in beef and protein market consumer trends and what potential impact these trends will have on beef producers.

Matt Perrier, Dalebanks Angus, Eureka, Kansas, who will provide a response to the morning session followed by questions and answers.

Tom Field, Director of the Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship program at the University of Nebraska, who will cover disruptive technologies in the beef industry.

John Butler, Innovative Livestock Service, Great Bend, Kansas, who will give a vision of the Beef Industry in 2030.

Dale Blasi, extension beef specialist, Kansas State University, who will review the afternoon program followed by questions and answers.

“The Ranching Summit is about profitability in the beef industry,” said Joe Ebert, vice president of Fourth & Pomeroy Associates Inc., Clay Center, Kansas, which is the platinum sponsor of this year’s Ranching Summit.

“There’s no doubt that a great cattlemen can manage their money as well as they manage their cows. This conference will provide producers ideas to help them be successful in today’s beef industry.”

A block of rooms has been reserved at the Holiday Inn at the Campus under ‘K-State Ranching Summit.’ Reservations must be made by July 20 to receive the rate of $99.95 plus tax. You can call the hotel directly at 785-539-7531 or if you make reservations online, use the group code RAN.