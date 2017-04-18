Rep. Bacon Joins CLAAS for I Make America Kickoff

The 2017 I Make America tour got underway at CLAAS of America last Thursday with a visit from first-term Congressman Don Bacon.

To support this year’s tour and its theme (“Our Products, Our Jobs”), CLAAS hosted its congressman as part of the company’s continued leadership in the I Make America program.

The company hung a special banner paying tribute to its employees’ work in helping to support the equipment manufacturing industry; each company that hosts an event this year will receive and hang a similar banner.

Bacon toured CLAAS’s state-of-the-art facility, where all LEXION combines sold in North America are assembled, before driving a LEXION 760 TT at the CLAAS Academy. The congressman also spoke to CLAAS employees during a town hall style event followed by a Q&A and meet-and-greet with employees.

Bacon additionally met with CLAAS leaders to discuss the issues that affect the agriculture equipment industry, including trade, tax reform, infrastructure investment, and support for extending rural broadband access.​