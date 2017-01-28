Rep. Bacon Named to Subcommittees for Ag and Small Business

Earlier this week, Congressman Don Bacon (NE-2) was appointed to the General Farm Commodities & Risk Management and Biotechnology, Horticulture & Research Subcommittees for the Agriculture Committee, and will serve on the Agriculture, Energy & Trade Subcommittee and Investigations, Oversight & Regulations Subcommittee for the Small Business Committee for the 115th Congress.

The General Farm Commodities & Risk Management Subcommittee governs policies, statutes, and markets relating to commodities including corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, and wheat, which all are Nebraska products; the Commodity Credit Corporation; risk management policies and statutes, including Federal Crop Insurance; as well as producer data and privacy issues. The Biotechnology, Horticulture & Research Subcommittee has jurisdiction over policies, statutes, and markets relating to horticulture, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, and ornamentals; bees; and organic agriculture; policies and statutes relating to marketing and promotion orders; pest and disease management; bioterrorism; adulteration and quarantine matters; research, education, and extension; and biotechnology.

“The state’s largest industry is agriculture, including the large agriculture processing and commodity industry in Omaha, which is why the Farm Bill is a critical piece of legislation,” said Congressman Bacon. “I will also work to ensure affordable crop insurance so our ag producers can be assured they will be able to stay competitive and have the financial security to stay in business. Our state is also a leader in biotechnology and agriculture research and I look forward to working on these issues on the subcommittee.”

The Subcommittee on Agriculture, Energy, and Trade addresses policies that enhance rural economic growth, increasing America’s energy independence and ensuring that America’s small businesses can compete effectively in a global marketplace. The Subcommittee on Investigations, Oversight, and Regulationswill examine the efficient operation of government programs that affect small businesses, including the SBA, and develop proposals to make them operate in a more cost-effective manner. This Subcommittee also reviews the regulatory burdens imposed on small businesses and how those burdens may be alleviated.

“Serving on these two sub-committees will enable me to address excessive red-tape that stifles economic development and growth for small businesses. Once we get the bureaucrats out the way, our small business community can grow,” added Congressman Bacon. “Further, I look forward to meeting with our Nebraska businesses, farmers, ranchers, and producers to find ways to empower them through my representation on these committees.”