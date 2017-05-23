Rep Marshall’s Statement on the President’s Budget

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-237878 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Rep Marshall's Office | May 23, 2017
Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., issued the following statement after the announcement of the President’s budget proposal:

“While there are several provisions with which I disagree, I appreciate the President laying out a specific and bold budget proposal that balances within 10 years, and recognizes the fiscal challenges facing our country.

The proposed cuts to ag programs, which make up only 0.26% of the entire federal budget, are particularly concerning to me. In today’s depressed agricultural economy, supporting our farmers and ranchers is a must. Crop insurance costs on average $28 per American each year, and helps ensure an affordable, reliable food source – something we can’t take for granted.

I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate to prepare a final budget.

