Report: 55% of Corn Acres Face Potential Flooding

A report from Plantalytics says current conditions in the Corn Belt leave 55 percent of the nation’s corn acreage at risk of flooding. Plantalytics is a business weather intelligence firm.

The firm reports that major flooding throughout the United States leaves 55 percent of corn acres at risk, along with 60 percent of the nation’s soybean acres to be planted this spring. Thousands of acres have already been inundated with flood waters along the Missouri River, and some will not be used to produce a crop this season.

The report follows a forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, depicting at-risk areas this spring. The Missouri and Mississippi River, throughout nearly all of their length, are at risk for major or moderate flooding. NOAA has much of the eastern U.S. at risk for minor flooding, along with the south and Midwest. The report from Plantalytics based its data on 2018 production of corn and soybeans.