Report Outlines BayerAG-Monsanto Merger Impact

A research document released by Farmers and Families First shows the proposed BayerAG-Monsanto merger would reduce competition and increase cost for farmers. The white paper says the deal would create a $66 billion corporation with “unprecedented control” over the products farmers and agriculture businesses need to grow, produce and distribute food.

Farmers and Families First is an advocacy organization that states a primary goal of putting ideas into action that promote innovation, lower costs through competition, and fairness for farmers and families. Online records show that the organization’s website was registered on December 6th, 2017. Washington, D.C. online records indicate the 501(c)(4) non-profit was registered on December, 7th, 2017.

The study claims a merged Bayer-Monsanto would control over 35 percent of the global market for corn seeds, roughly 28 percent of the global soybean market, almost 70 percent of the global cottonseed market and up to 69 percent of U.S. approved herbicide-tolerant seeds for alfalfa, canola, corn, wheat, soybeans and cotton.