Report: Trump Falling Behind on USDA Nominees

President Donald Trump has nominated just seven of the 13 Agriculture Department positions that require Senate confirmation.

The Senate has confirmed just four nominations, being Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Deputy Secretary Steve Censky and Undersecretaries Ted McKinney and Greg Ibach . The undersecretary nomination of Bill Northey remains on hold by Senator Ted Cruz, and one Trump nomination, Sam Clovis, withdrew from the process.

The Partnership for Public Service said that Trump has fallen behind his predecessors in filling top government posts. As of January 13th, less than 40 percent of the 626 Senate-confirmed appointments still had no nominee. Trump has nominated Stephen Vaden as general counsel for USDA and announced intent to nominate Ken Barbic as assistant secretary for congressional relations.

Open nominated positions remaining at USDA oversee administration, civil rights, nutrition, food safety, natural resources, research and the chief financial officer post remains vacant, according to the Hagstrom Report.