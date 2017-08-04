Republican River Compact Administration to Meet August 22

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Republican River Compact Administration (RRCA) will hold its 57th annual meeting at 10:30 a.m. MST (11:30 a.m. CST) on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. The meeting will take place at the Burlington Community Center Conference Hall at 340 S. 14th St. in Burlington, Colorado.

The RRCA meeting will be hosted by the Colorado Division of Natural Resources, and will focus on water-related issues and activities, including compact compliance, within the Republican River basin in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.

Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska entered into the Republican River Compact in 1943 to provide for the equitable division of the basin’s waters, remove causes of potential controversy, promote interstate cooperation and joint action by the States and the United States in the efficient use of water and the control of destructive floods. The RRCA is composed of three commissioners representing Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska: Kansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Water Resources Chief Engineer David Barfield; Colorado State Engineer Kevin Rein; and Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Jeff Fassett.

In addition, RRCA will hold a work session to prepare for the annual meeting at 8:30 a.m. MST (9:30 a.m. CST) August 22, also in the Conference Hall of the Burlington Community Center. Both the work session and the annual meeting are open to the public.

Individuals who have questions regarding the meeting should contact KDA water management services program manager Chris Beightel atChris.Beightel@ks.gov or 785-564-6659 for more information.

For additional information about the Republican River compact and this year’s annual meeting, please visit: www.agriculture.ks.gov/ RepublicanRiver.