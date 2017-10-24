Reuters Says WHO Glyphosate Report Full of Lies

A new report by Reuters says the World Health Organization purposefully distorted it’s finding on glyphosate, resulting in the United Nations claiming the weed killer is a carcinogen. Reuters examined documents from the International Agency for Research on Cancer’s assessment of glyphosate, a report that has prompted international disputes and lawsuits.

The examination found key sections of the report by the WHO underwent significant changes and deletions before the report was finalized and made public. Analysts say: “In one instance, a fresh statistical analysis was inserted – effectively reversing the original finding.” A draft of the report reviewed by Reuters in a comparison with the published report showed the removal of multiple scientists’ conclusions that their studies had found no link between glyphosate and cancer in laboratory animals.

A Monsanto spokesperson, whose flagship product RoundUp uses glyphosate as a primary ingredient, told Reuters the changes to the draft shows how the WHO “manipulated and distorted scientific data.”