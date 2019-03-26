RFA Congratulates KAAPA Ethanol on 15th Anniversary

The Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) today congratulated member company KAAPA Ethanol LLC on its 15th anniversary of commencing operations. The company held a celebratory event this week to commemorate the occasion.

The farmer-owned company operates two Nebraska biorefineries. Its Minden plant produces 80 million gallons of ethanol from 27 million bushels of corn per year and has 37 employees. The company’s Ravenna plant produces more than 125 million gallons of ethanol from 42 million bushels of corn per year and has 50 employees. KAAPA is also a major supplier of distillers grains, a valuable animal feed co-product that has helped Nebraska’s beef industry thrive.

KAAPA Ethanol also operates a grain elevator in Elm Creek, Neb., and is in the process of building a new central office in Kearney, Neb., slated to be completed later this year. The company is also the largest stockholder in Guardian Energy, which manages three ethanol plants in Minnesota and Ohio.

“For 15 years, KAAPA Ethanol has been a leading voice and effective advocate for the ethanol industry and value-added agriculture,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper, adding that KAAPA CEO Chuck Woodside formerly served as RFA’s Chairman. “The company is a mainstay in Nebraska’s vibrant agriculture sector, providing high-paying jobs, creating new markets for local farmers, and boosting economic activity across the Cornhusker state. KAAPA Ethanol plays a vital role in an industry that supports more than 29,000 Nebraska jobs and generates $3.9 million in state gross domestic product. Congratulations to KAAPA Ethanol’s visionary leaders, passionate farmer investors, and hardworking employees for reaching this tremendous milestone, and best wishes for many more successful years to come,” he added.