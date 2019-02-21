RFA Pleased GROWMARK Energy Expanding Pre-Blended E15 at More Terminals

WASHINGTON— The Renewable Fuels Association is pleased to announce that GROWMARK Energy has started offering pre-blended E15 at 17 additional terminals. GROWMARK announced in November that its company-owned terminals in Amboy, Ashkum, and Petersburg, Ill., Fort Dodge, Iowa, and St. Joseph, Mo., would start offering pre-blended E15, but today announced 17 more terminals.

Effective immediately, GROWMARK will offer pre-blended E15 at several Magellan Terminals: Bettendorf, Iowa, Carthage, Mo., Des Moines, Iowa, Doniphan, Neb., Enid, Okla., Fort Smith, Ark., Heyworth, Ill., Kansas City, Kansas, N. Little Rock, Ark., Oklahoma City, Okla., Omaha, Neb., Palmyra, Mo., Scott City, Kansas, Sioux Falls, S.D., Springfield, Mo., Topeka, Kansas, and Wichita, Kansas.

Materials will be available only Sept. 16-April 30, unless a formal rulemaking allowing a one pound RVP waiver is issued.

As reported previously , RFA has worked with GROWMARK on a number of issues related to offering E15 at the terminals, including regulatory compliance, participation in the EPA’s required fuel survey, and adoption of RFA’s Misfueling Mitigation Plan (MMP).

“We are excited of news that GROWMARK Energy will expand its offering of E15 at more terminals,” said Renewable Fuels Association Vice President of Industry Relations Robert White. “GROWMARK Energy continues to provide new opportunities for retailers and ultimately greater competition in renewable fuels that benefits consumers. We look forward to more exciting news from GROWMARK Energy. RFA will continue to work with interested retailers serviced by these terminals to assist them with the transition to offering E15 at retail.”