RFA’s Cooper Receives 2017 High Octane Award

WASHINGTON- Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) Senior Vice President Geoff Cooper has been awarded the 2017 High Octane Award, presented by BBI International and Ethanol Producer Magazine today at the Fuel Ethanol Workshop in Minneapolis.

The award, established in 2000 by BBI International, recognizes a person “who has helped the ethanol industry mature and progress over the years” and “whose passion and unstoppable pursuits have significantly benefited the ethanol industry,” according to BBI. The FEW awards committee, which considers nominees for both the High Octane Award and Award of Excellence, is comprised of two dozen previous award winners and the seven producer-members of Ethanol Producer Magazine’s editorial advisory board.

“In receiving the High Octane Award, Geoff joins a prestigious list of passionate and committed industry champions,” said BBI President Tom Bryan. “Since the inception of the FEW awards 18 years ago, only two other trade association staff members have received this accolade. That says a lot about who Geoff is, and how much he’s done to help grow our industry.”

“I am deeply humbled and honored to receive this year’s High Octane Award. There is no greater compliment than knowing the leaders of this industry consider my contributions worthy of such special recognition,” Cooper said. “I have been extremely fortunate to serve an industry and organization whose values align so well with my own. I sincerely admire this industry and everything it stands for. It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside the RFA Board of Directors and staff for the past nine years; their devotion to improving our nation’s economic security and environmental health has been truly inspiring. In reality, this award is a tribute to the many achievements of the RFA, its member companies, and its dedicated staff,” he added.

“The hallmark of the RFA and the foundation of the ethanol industry’s success in policy fights has always been its technical acumen,” said RFA President and CEO Bob Dinneen. “In today’s Washington, you don’t win on emotion alone. Since he has been with the RFA, and indeed during his career before we were lucky enough to benefit from his knowledge, Geoff Cooper has provided the intellectual currency fueling those arguments. Nobody I have ever met has been able to translate complex issues for the average person to understand, master both economic and environmental issues to guide academic research, and professionally represent both the association and the industry so effectively. The recognition he is receiving today is richly deserved, but his talents have been well understood by the RFA board of directors since the day he walked in the door,” he added.