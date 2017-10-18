RFD TV veterinarian Dr. Dan Thompson to speak to beef producers in meeting series

The U.S. Beef Cattle Production Journey: The Destination Is Up To Us, Featuring Dr. Dan Thomson, DVM

The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition and Nebraska Extension are bringing Dr. Dan Thomson, a third-generation bovine veterinarian and host of a nationally aired veterinary television show in its seventh season on RFD TV entitled “Doc Talk,” to speak at eight locations across Nebraska. Topics will include:

Understanding the One Beef concept and beef retailer objectives

How communication between segments can improve profitability

Future trends in beef cattle health and well-being management

Preparing cattle for a change of address

Cost is $15, which covers the cost of the meal. The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition (NGLC) will pick up the cost of all student registrations. Pre-registration is required by Nov. 7 to reserve a meal by calling the Nebraska Extension office indicated. Registrations will be taken until full.

For more information, contact Ron Bolze, Coordinator, NGLC, 402-321-0067 (cell) or ron@nebraskagrazinglands.org or Meredith Cable, NGLC Assistant, 402-741-0833.

Dates and Locations:

Monday, Nov. 13:

10 a.m.-2 p.m. (CT) Albion, Casey’s Center, Boone County Fairgrounds, contact Steve Pritchard, Nebraska Extension in Boone and Nance Counties, 402-395-2158.

5-9 p.m. (CT) Broken Bow, Broken Bow Country Club, contact Troy Walz, Nebraska Extension in Custer County, 308-872-6831.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

10 a.m.-2 p.m. (MT) Gudmundsen Sandhills Lab near Whitman, contact Bethany Johnston, Nebraska Extension in Central Sandhills Area, 308-645-2267 or bjohnston3@unl.edu .

5-9 p.m. (MT) Chadron, Chadron State College, Student Center, contact Jack Arterburn, Nebraska Extension in Dawes County, 308-432-3373.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (MT) Sidney, Cheyenne Co. 4-H Building, contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension in Banner, Kimball and Cheyenne Counties, 308-235-3122.

5-9 p.m. (CT) Nebraska Ag Industry Education Center, NCTA, Curtis, contact Kathy Burr, Nebraska Extension in Frontier County, 308-367-4424.

Thursday, Nov. 16

10 a.m.-2 p.m. (CT) Clay Center, Clay County Fairgrounds, contact Bradley Schick, Nebraska Extension in Webster County 402-746-3417.

5-9 p.m. (CT) Beatrice, Southeast Community College Jackson Hall Conference Room, contact Kristen Ulmer, Nebraska Extension in Gage County 402-223-1384.