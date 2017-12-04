Ricketts Campaign Names Debbie Borg Agriculture Field Director

Lincoln, NE – Today, the Pete Ricketts for Governor Campaign announced the hiring of Debbie Borg as the campaign’s Agriculture Field Director. Borg will add to a Ricketts Farm-Ranch Teamand conduct outreach in rural communities across Nebraska. “Debbie is a highly respected leader in Nebraska agriculture, and we’re fortunate to be able to call upon her experience and knowledge,” said Ricketts campaign manager Jessica Flanagain. “Governor Ricketts is getting the job done for Nebraska farmers and ranchers, and no one is better suited to communicate that message than Debbie Borg.”

“Pete Ricketts understands the challenges faced by Nebraska ag producers, and his continued leadership is critical to the strength of agriculture in our state,” said Borg. “It’s an honor to join the Governor’s re-election campaign and help share his vision for Nebraska’s number-one industry.”

Borg will join Governor Ricketts this week as he attends the 2017 Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention and Trade Show and the Nebraska Farm Bureau Annual Convention.

Debbie Borg and her husband, Terry, operate Borg Farms, a fifth-generation family farm. Borg is a dedicated leader in Nebraska’s agriculture industry, serving on the Nebraska Corn Board, the National Corn Growers Consumer Engagement Action Team, and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association Board of Directors. She is a past President and Treasurer of the Nebraska Soybean Association, and is also involved with her local farm bureau. She and her husband live outside Allen, and are the proud parents of three children, Hannah, Heidi, and Hunter.