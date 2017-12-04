Ricketts selects Syracuse Farmer as new Ag Director

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has selected Steve Wellman as the next Director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

“My administration’s vision is to grow Nebraska, and our state’s number one industry is absolutely critical to realizing this goal,” said Governor Ricketts. “As a family farmer and respected leader in Nebraska agriculture, Steve brings broad experience to the position having served in leadership in ag organizations at the state and local level. He will be a voice for Nebraska’s farm and ranch families, and will work to expand market access, add value to our quality commodities, and advocate for property tax relief.”

Wellman owns and operates a third generation farm near Syracuse, Nebraska. The diversified family farm produces soybeans, corn, wheat, alfalfa and cattle.

No stranger to the agriculture industry, Wellman has been a leader in the American Soybean Association (ASA), serving on the board of directors from 2006-2015. He was elected ASA Chairman in 2013.

“As a family farmer, I understand the importance of a successful ag sector to our communities and the entire state,” said Wellman. “I will put my background to work to raise Nebraska’s profile both nationally and internationally as well as fight for property tax relief. Working together, we can grow opportunities for Nebraska’s next generation of ag producers.”

An alumnus of the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture, Wellman received a degree in production agriculture.

Wellman served on Governor Ricketts and President Trump’s agricultural advisory committees. Wellman joined the Governor on a trade mission to Europe in 2015.

His first day as Director will be Tuesday, December 5, 2017. His salary will be $115,000.

Wellman succeeds Greg Ibach who left the position to serve as undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.