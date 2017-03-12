Ridder Hereford Ranch Ranks Nationally

Callaway,NE— Each March the American Hereford Association announces its Dams of Distinction. To be named to this list, a breeder must own a cow that calves as a two-year-old, has produced at least three calves, have superior calving intervals and have progeny with an average 205-day adjusted weaning weight ratio of at least 105.

Ridder Hereford Ranch was once again named to the newest Dams of Distinction honor roll, tying for 10th place with 22 cows recognized. Ridder’s efficiency rating is high given the number of cows they calve each year.

They also have used two Herd Bulls who have been named as 2016 Sires of Distinction: a bull must have produced daughters that have received at least seven Dams of Distinction awards.

Nebraska ranked 2nd for the most Dams of Distinction (DOD) and ranks 2nd for the most registrations with the American Hereford Association.