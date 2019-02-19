Ritchie Bros. sells US$23+ million of equipment at its largest Tipton auction ever

Last week Ritchie Bros. conducted its largest Tipton, CA auction ever, selling more than 2,250 equipment items and trucks for US$23+ million on February 15.

A record 4,850+ people from 44 countries registered to bid in the unreserved public auction, including 3,400+ people registering to bid online. U.S. buyers purchased approximately 90 percent of the equipment, including 60 percent purchased by California buyers, while international buyers from such countries as France, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates purchased 10 percent of the equipment. Online buyers purchased 52 percent of the assets.

“With our sale last week occurring right at the back end of World Ag Expo we saw a nice uptick in attendees, resulting in strong pricing on what was the largest selection of equipment we’ve ever seen in Tipton,” said Chad Apland, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. “We sold a record 270 farm tractors and saw excellent pricing on those, especially for the MFWD and four-wheel-drive tractors. We also saw solid pricing on the great lineup of transportation and construction assets.”

Mr. Apland continued, “We signed up some nice packages of gear early this year so had lots of time to market it to potential buyers across the country and around the world. Those packages helped us build momentum and we were receiving equipment right up until sale day. We’d like to thank all the consignors and buyers who participated in this record-breaking sale.”

Equipment was sold for 470+ owners, including:

Two 2014 Case IH Steiger 620HD 4WD tractors sold for a combined US$265,000

A 2008 Caterpillar 613G elevating motor scraper that sold for US$250,000

A 2017 Volvo VNX64T300 T/A day cab heavy haul truck sold for US$110,000

A 2010 John Deere 4730 100-ft high-clearance sprayer sold for US$110,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: TIPTON, CA (February 2019)

Total gross transactional value – US$23+ million

US$23+ million Amount sold to online bidders – US$12+ million (52 percent)

US$12+ million (52 percent) Total registered bidders (in person and online) – 4,850+

4,850+ Registered online bidders – 3,400+

3,400+ Total lots sold – 2,250+

2,250+ Number of sellers – 470+

Ritchie Bros. currently has more than 55,000 equipment items, trucks, and other assets listed for sale through its various marketplaces, including 13,500+ items selling in the company’s massive premier global auction this week in Orlando, FL.The company’s next onsite auction in Tipton will be held on May 14, 2019. For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.