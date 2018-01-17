Roberts Introduces Kansan C.J. Mahoney at Hearing to Become Deputy U.S. Trade Representative

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, today introduced C.J. Mahoney, originally from Russell, Kan., at his nomination hearing to become Deputy United States Trade Representative.

“I overwhelmingly support C.J.’s nomination to be Deputy USTR,” said Roberts. “In meeting with Mr. Mahoney, what impressed me the most was his understanding of how trade decisions affect businesses and individuals across our state of Kansas. C.J. understands how important it is for the U.S. to be a reliable supplier to our current trading partners, but also, to expand markets to sell our products. This is especially important now, due to the rough patch the farm economy is currently facing.”

To view or download Sen. Roberts’ introduction, go here.

For Mahoney’s testimony or to watch the full hearing, go here.

Roberts’ full remarks, as prepared, are as follows:

Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I have the honor of introducing C.J. Mahoney, the nominee to be a Deputy United States Trade Representative.

I had an opportunity to sit down and talk with Mr. Mahoney during the process, and I was impressed by his background and knowledge of trade issues. However, what impressed me the most was his understanding of how trade decisions affect businesses and individuals across our state of Kansas.

C.J. hails from Russell, Kansas, home of Bob Dole who today will receive the Congressional Gold Medal. Just like Bob Dole, myself, and so many others, C.J. has strong ties to agriculture. His family owned a farm implement dealership and still owns land in Russell County today.

C.J. understands how important it is for the U.S. to be a reliable supplier to our current trading partners, but also, to expand markets to sell our products. This is especially important now, due to the rough patch the farm economy is currently facing.

I overwhelmingly support C.J.’s nomination. I have no doubt C.J.’s Kansas roots will allow him to serve President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer well in the Deputy USTR position.