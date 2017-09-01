Robertson and Delsing Re-Elected Chair and Vice Chair of NWB

Brent Robertson of Elsie was recently re-elected chairman of the Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB). Bob Delsing of Hemingford was re-elected vice chair. Both Robertson and Delsing served in their respective positions during fiscal year 2016-2017.

Robertson is in his third term as the District 7 (at-large) director for NWB. He and his wife Amy raise irrigated and dryland wheat and corn in Perkins, Chase and Lincoln counties. He represents NWB on the Wheat Foods Council (WFC), has served as the WFC president, and currently represents NWB on the board of directors for US Wheat Associates (USW).

Delsing currently farms with his son Scott in Dawes and Box Butte counties on the land homesteaded by their ancestors. Delsing is completing his first term as the District 1 director for NWB. He currently represents NWB on the board of directors for USW and also sits on the USW long range planning committee.

“Brent and Bob bring many years of farming experience and insight to our organization,” said Royce Schaneman, NWB executive director. “I look forward to continuing to work with them to grow our industry.”

Members of the Board of Directors are appointed by the governor to serve five-year terms. The chairman and vice chairman are elected by the board and traditionally serve two years in that position.

The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.