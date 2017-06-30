Rounds Report: Additional South Dakota Counties Now Open for CRP Grazing

Thursday the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue announced that in addition to opening up South Dakota counties that meet the D2 (severe drought) threshold for CRP grazing, all counties within a 150 mile radius of one of those counties will also be authorized for CRP grazing.

Previously, Brown, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Haakon, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, McPherson, Meade, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Walworth and Ziebach Counties were opened up for CRP grazing after being categorized as D2 (severe drought) by the U.S. Drought Monitor. A map of new counties approved for CRP emergency grazing under the new guidelines will be available at www.fsa.usda.gov.

At this time, USDA has not opened up CRP acres for haying. We will keep you updated if and when an announcement on haying is made. Meanwhile, I will continue to closely monitor the drought conditions in South Dakota and urge USDA to act swiftly to provide relief.

To learn more about CRP grazing, contact your local USDA Farm Service Agency office.