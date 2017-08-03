class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251716 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Row Crop Roundup is theme for field day in Hays

BY KSRE | August 3, 2017
HAYS, Kan. – Row crops, including the latest research into crop selection, tillage and pest management, will take center stage at the K-State Agricultural Research Center’s Row Crop Roundup Fall Field Day in Hays Aug. 23.

The day starts with registration at 9 a.m. and the program beginning at 9:30 a.m. The center is at 1232 240th Ave. in Hays. A complimentary lunch will be served.

Field tours include:

  • Occasional Tillage in Long-Term No-Till
  • Management of Sugarcane Aphid in Sorghum

Indoor presentations include:

  • Sorghum Early Planting: Perspectives and Challenges
  • Managing Palmer Amaranth in Corn and Sorghum
  • Crop Selection Considerations in West-Central Kansas
  • Sorghum vs. Corn vs. Soybean: Economic Returns in a Challenging Market
  • Selection of Wheat Varieties: Lessons from the 2017 Harvest

More information is available at www.hays.k-state.edu or by calling 785-625-3425.

