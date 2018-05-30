Ruminant nutrition expert to speak at Nebraska Ethanol Board meeting June 8

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Ethanol Board will meet Friday, June 8, at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Hyatt Place hotel (600 Q St.) in downtown Lincoln.

The board welcomes Galen Erickson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor of animal science and beef feedlot extension specialist, as the keynote speaker during the board meeting. Erickson will discuss distillers grains and the changing feed rations used for cattle.

Erickson is renowned for his ruminant nutrition research, and has done extensive work with cattle at feedlots. His work includes $7.94 million in research grants, and hundreds of publications including journal articles, extension reports, meeting abstracts and book chapters.

Erickson will speak at approximately 10 a.m. The meeting agenda is as follows:

Call Meeting to Order

Approval of Agenda

Approval of Minutes

Budget Report

Contracts

UNL Faculty Presentation

Marketing Programs

E30 Road Test in Legacy Vehicles

Presentation: Galen Erickson, UNL professor of animal science

Ethanol History Project Update

State and Federal Legislation

L. Ethanol Plant Reports

M. Chair’s Report

Administrator’s Report

Working Lunch

Travel Reports and Authorization

Personnel

Next Meeting Date

Adjourn

This agenda contains all items to come before the Board except those items of an emergency nature.