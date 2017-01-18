class="single single-post postid-209410 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Sasse Statement on Secretary of Agriculture Nominee | KRVN Radio

Sasse Statement on Secretary of Agriculture Nominee

BY Senator Ben Sasse | January 18, 2017
Courtesy/ Sen. Ben Sasse.

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding the news that President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to be Agriculture Secretary.

“I look forward to sitting down with Governor Perdue and talking about the unique challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers. We have a lot to discuss: trade, regulatory burdens, and the unique interests of Midwest agriculture. Nebraskans feed the world and our Agriculture Secretary needs to understand what we bring to the table.”

