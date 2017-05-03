Scott City is site of 2017 K-State Cattle Feeders College: Cattle Crew Session

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – The 2017 K-State Cattle Feeders College is set for May 25 at the William Carpenter 4-H Building, 608 Fairground Road in Scott City, Kansas. Registration begins at 4 p.m.

The conference is designed for the men and women who work in the cattle department of the feedlot business. It offers presentations, the “Top Hand” Cattle Feeding Industry Employee awards, and a complementary dinner sponsored by Lallemand Animal Health. This year’s topics and presenters include:

Beyond Bovine Respiratory Disease, Other Health Considerations for High Risk – A.J. Tarpoff, extension beef veterinarian, Kansas State University;

Feeding the Working Horse – Jason Turner, extension horse specialist, New Mexico State University;

Bits: How They Work and What Fits You and Your Horse – Gary Wiggins, Wiggins Bits and Spurs, Brewster, Kansas; and

Preparing Your Horse for the Feedyard – Todd Adams, Hitch Ranch, Guymon, Oklahoma.

Cattle industry personnel who would like to recognize a colleague or employee are encouraged to nominate them for the 2017 Top Hand Cattle Feeding Industry Award. Nominations are requested by May 19 to Justin Waggoner, jwaggon@ksu.edu or 4500 E. Mary St., Garden City, Kansas 67846.

There is no fee to attend Cattle Feeders College, but registration is required by contacting John Beckman, 620-872-2930 or jbeckman@ksu.edu, or Justin Waggoner, 620-275-9164 or jwaggon@ksu.edu. More information is available at www.southwest.ksu.edu.