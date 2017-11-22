Secretary Perdue Announces Soybean Board Appointments

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2017 – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today announced the appointment of 19 members and 3 alternate members to serve on the United Soybean Board. The producers appointed to serve three year terms include:

Annie Dee, Aliceville, Ala.

Robert Stobaugh, Atkins, Ark.

Gary Berg, Saint Elmo, Ill.

Tom Griffiths, Kendallville, Ind.

Thomas E. Oswald, Cleghorn, Iowa

Larry K. Marek, Riverside, Iowa

Dennis Gruenbacher, Andale, Kan.

Keith N. Tapp, Sebree, Ky.

Belinda Burrier, Union Bridge, Md.

Herb Miller, Niles, Mich.

Lawrence Sukalski, Fairmont, Minn.

Philip Good, Macon, Miss.

Lewis Rone, Pontageville, Mo.

Mike Korth, Randolph, Neb.

Dave Dotterer, Rittman, Ohio

Ellie W. Green, Jr., Lynchburg, S.C.

Marc V. Reiner, Tripp, S.D.

David Nichols, Ridgely, Tenn.

Andrew W. Scott, Jr., Monte Alto, Texas

Colt Clemmons, Killen, Ala. Alternate

Fitzhugh Bethea, Dillon, S.C. Alternate

Daniel C. Berglund, Wharton, Texas Alternate

“I truly appreciate the time and expertise that these individuals have agreed to provide, and know U.S. soybean producers will be well served by these men and women,” said Perdue.

The board is composed of 73 members representing 29 states and Eastern and Western regions. To become a member, you must be a soybean producer and be nominated by a qualified state soybean board.

The board is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research, and Information Act. It became effective July 9, 1991, when the Soybean Promotion and Research Order was implemented.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity for participating stakeholders.

A list of United Soybean Board members and more information about research and promotion programs is available on the Soybean Research and Promotion Program page on the AMS website or visit the United Soybean Board’s website.