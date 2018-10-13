Secretary Perdue Announces Support For Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers

(Washington, D.C., October, 2018) – Friday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will issue $9.4 million in grants (PDF, 750 KB) to provide enhanced training, outreach, and technical assistance to underserved and veteran farmers and ranchers. This funding is available through the USDA’s Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program (also known as the 2501 Program), managed by the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE).

“From the beginning of this Administration, USDA has focused on increasing rural prosperity and how to best serve our veterans and underserved farmers and ranchers. Helping those who served our country and assisting the disadvantaged is at the heart of our motto at USDA to ‘Do Right and Feed Everyone,’” said Secretary Perdue. “The 2501 grants ensure veterans and underserved farmers and ranchers are well positioned to start their careers in agriculture and continue to give back to the American people. These resources will help strengthen the American economy and provide assistance for those who need it most.”