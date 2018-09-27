Secretary Perdue Rings the Closing Bell at NYSE

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. On the podium, Secretary Perdue was joined by members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, National Pork Producers Council, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, National FFA students and representatives from New York, and four farmers he met while travelling across the nation. After ringing the closing bell, Secretary Perdue offered this statement:

“The farmers, ranchers, foresters and agricultural producers across America contribute a great deal to the American economy,” Secretary Perdue said. “I’m pleased to be here today, at the center of our economic activity, with all these people that I’ve met across the country to celebrate the bounty of the American harvest. I thank the New York Stock Exchange for the opportunity.”

Off the podium, Secretary Perdue also welcomed farmers, producers and leaders he met on his travels.

Complete list of attendees: