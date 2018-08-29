Secretary Perdue Statement on Senate Confirmation of James Hubbard

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today issued the following statement regarding Senate Confirmation of James Hubbard, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment:

“I’m very excited for Jim to finally join our team here at USDA. His decades of experience, both in Colorado and across the federal government, make him uniquely qualified for this role and I’m confident that he will hit the ground running. I commend the Senate for its approval of Jim and urge Senators to take up other USDA nominees as quickly as possible.”