Secretary Perdue to Drive his International 656 Farmall Tractor in the Great Iowa Tractor Ride | KRVN Radio

Secretary Perdue to Drive his International 656 Farmall Tractor in the Great Iowa Tractor Ride

BY Bryce Doeschot | June 24, 2019
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is in Iowa today for the Great Iowa Tractor Ride.  Perdue will drive his very own International 656 Farmall Tractor.

The Secretary’s father, George “Ernie” Perdue Jr. purchased the Farmall new in 1968 from Lewis Truck and Tractor Company in Perry, Georgia.


Used on the family farm in Bonaire for many years by Ernie and Secretary Perdue, the tractor was fully restored by friends in 2010.

 

