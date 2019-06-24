Secretary Perdue to Drive his International 656 Farmall Tractor in the Great Iowa Tractor Ride

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is in Iowa today for the Great Iowa Tractor Ride. Perdue will drive his very own International 656 Farmall Tractor.

The Secretary’s father, George “Ernie” Perdue Jr. purchased the Farmall new in 1968 from Lewis Truck and Tractor Company in Perry, Georgia.

That’s a lot of ???????? — drone footage before the start of @WHORadio’s Great Iowa Tractor Ride: pic.twitter.com/SyNwf1gsfy — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) June 24, 2019



Used on the family farm in Bonaire for many years by Ernie and Secretary Perdue, the tractor was fully restored by friends in 2010.