Secretary Perdue to Travel to Argentina

WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will travel to Buenos Aires from July 27th to July 29th to participate in the G20 Meetings of Agriculture Ministers. While at the G20, Secretary Perdue will discuss important issues facing agriculture around the world and engage in policy dialogues with his counterparts. The Secretary will also participate in events at La Rural, Argentina’s premier agriculture exposition.

“We greatly value our close relationships with our international agricultural partners,” Secretary Perdue said. “The opportunity to discuss today’s most pressing challenges facing agriculture is invaluable, but there is a lot of work that needs to be done, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”

Secretary Perdue will begin his trip in Buenos Aires on July 27th by taking part in the G-20 Summit, which will focus on a variety of issues including the future of the agricultural workforce, infrastructure and ensuring a sustainable food future. Following the summit, Secretary Perdue will travel to Dona Sofia Polo Ranch in San Antonio de Areco on July 29th where he will meet with the owner, as well as veterinarian and breeding staff to discuss new breeding and genetics technologies for horses and cattle.