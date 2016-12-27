Secretary Vilsack Announces Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board Appointments

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced the appointment of 39 members to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. All 39 appointees will serve 3-year terms.

Newly appointed members representing cattle producers are: Aubrey Blackmon, Houston, Ark.; Jo Stanko, Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Dwain Johnson, Archer, Fla.; Lynn C. Keetch, Montpelier, Idaho; Sara Prescott, Sherman, Ill.; Norman D. Voyles, Jr., Martinsville, Ind.; Brian L. Sampson, Nevada, Iowa; Jenni Peters, Bellevue, Iowa; Byron Lehman, Newton, Kan.; Beth Patterson, Yates Center, Kan.; Shane Wiseman, Winchester, Ky.; Steve Matthees, Goodhue, Minn.; Tammy Bartholomew, Archie, Mo.; Bill McLaren, Pacific, Mo.; Lynda Joyce Grande, Columbus, Mont.; Torri Ortiz Lienemann, Princeton, Neb.; Herbert B. Rhodes, Omaha, Neb.; Rich Brown, Port Byron, N.Y.; James M. Schmidt, Menoken, N.D.; Kathryn Sautter, Tiro, Ohio; Chuck R. Coffey, Springer, Okla.; Jean Lam, Pauls Valley, Okla.; Katharine Jackson, Myrtle Creek; Ore.; Jana L. Malot, Harrisonville, Pa.; Cory Eich, Canova, S.D.; Paul Moss, Cottage Grove, Tenn.; Roger Clift, Gruver, Texas; Steven J. Mafrige, Tilden, Texas; Brian Malaer, Harwood, Texas; Tim Pennell, Westhoff, Texas; Janna DeMott Stubbs, Alpine, Texas; Bobby L. Combs, Chilhowie, Va.; Lloyd DeRuyter, Cedar Grove, Wis.; William L. McLean, Coulee City, Wash.; Betts J. Berry, Chickamauga, Ga.; Stephanie R. Butcher, Senoia, Ga.; Joaquin Contente, Hanford, Calif.; and Michael Smith, Visalia, Calif.

Newly appointed member representing importers is Dana Ehrlich, Newton, Mass.

The 100-member board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985. The Secretary of Agriculture selects the appointees nominated by beef, veal, dairy, and importers-certified organizations.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity for participating stakeholders.