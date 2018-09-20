Sen. Moran Advocates for Relocating USDA’s ERS and NIFA to Kansas

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today urged U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to consider Kansas as a relocation site for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Economic Research Service (ERS) and National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). In August, USDA announced the department’s decision to move ERS and NIFA out of Washington, D.C. and closer to stakeholders and qualified staff.

“Kansas is home to a highly-skilled workforce as a result of the state’s premier universities, research institutions, agricultural companies, and industry producer groups,”wrote Sen. Moran. “The animal health corridor, stretching from Manhattan, Kansas to Columbia, Missouri, is the largest concentration of animal health companies in the world. As of 2014, 56 percent of the worldwide animal health, diagnostics and pet food sales were located within the corridor.”

“Manhattan, Kansas is also the future home of the National Bio and Agro-defense Facility (NBAF), the nation’s foremost animal disease research facility,” continued Sen. Moran. “The concentration of animal health companies and location of NBAF will not only complement the research capabilities of NIFA and ERS, but have also fostered a talented workforce that will help meet the personnel needs of USDA.”

The full text of the letter is below and available here.