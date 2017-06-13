Sen. Moran Statement on Ending of Ban on U.S. Beef Exports to China

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued the following statement regarding news from the USDA that they have finalized details of an agreement to allow the United States to resume exports of beef to China:

“Given the current low prices Kansas farmers and ranchers are facing, we need every available export market. A finalized agreement so that the United States will be able to export beef to China is welcome news for producers across the country. China offers great potential for beef sales, and the new opportunity in this market will boost not only our ag community but also our national economy.”