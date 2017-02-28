Sen. Moran Statement on WOTUS Rule Rollback

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) released the following statement on the executive order President Trump signed today to express the administration’s intent to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) “Waters of the U.S.” (WOTUS) rule:

“The onerous WOTUS rule misses the mark by imposing excessive burdens on landowners, threatening to harm the economy, and costing us jobs. We all share the goal of promoting clean and safe drinking water for our citizens, but there are better ways to protect our waters than this federal regulation. I look forward to working with the administration on commonsense environmental policies that conserve our natural resources for the next generation while continuing to encourage economic development.”

The executive order instructs the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to formally review and reconsider the WOTUS rule.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Moran supported the inclusion of a provision in the FY2016 Interior and Environment Appropriations Bill to block funding for the implementation of the WOTUS rule. Sen. Moran was a sponsor of the Federal Water Quality Protection Act, a bill that would stop the implementation of the WOTUS regulations and force the agency to redraft it in a clear, legal manner that truly protects our nation’s waters without infringing on private property rights.