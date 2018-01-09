Sen. Moran to AFBF Attendees: Keep Conveying to POTUS the Importance of NAFTA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) this weekend headlined a discussion entitled, “What’s the Latest on the Upcoming Farm Bill?” and spoke during the Presidents’ Commodity Meeting at the 99th consecutive American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) Annual Convention & IDEAg Trade Show in Nashville, Tenn.

“I appreciated the opportunity to speak at the AFBF convention regarding the upcoming farm bill, farm safety net and the importance of protecting our rural way of life across the country,”said Sen. Moran. “I’ve heard not only from producers in Kansas, but also growers across the country, how imperative it is that Congress work in a bipartisan fashion to get a farm bill and a disaster relief bill to the president’s desk. I look forward to working with my colleagues to make certain these priorities are met.”

“This conference also allowed for ample discussion regarding the importance of NAFTA and trade,” continued Sen. Moran. “Our nation’s farmers and ranchers earn their living through ag exports and trade, and I will continue to insist that the administration remain mindful of the role agricultural trade plays in our economy. I urge conference attendees and farm bureau leaders to convey this message to President Trump and Secretary Perdue. I am encouraged by the president’s attendance at the conference and his desire to hear from our farmers and ranchers across the country.”