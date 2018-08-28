Sen. Moran to President Trump: Reengage Canada in Trade Talks

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today urged President Trump to reengage Canada in trade negotiations and expressed the importance of Canada being part of any final North American trade deal.

Below is the full letter from Senator Moran to President Trump:

Dear Mr. President:

I applaud you for reaching a preliminary agreement between the United States and Mexico on a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Any agreement that has been in place for decades should be reviewed and modernized and I support your efforts to get a better deal for the American people. While the preliminary agreement with Mexico represents a significant step forward in your efforts to modernize NAFTA, it is critical to Kansans that Canada be included in any final agreement presented to Congress for approval.

Kansas is an export dependent state – our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers rely on the ability to sell to consumers around the world. North American markets are especially important to my state. In 2017, Canada was the top market for Kansas, accounting for over 22 percent of all exports. Canada and Mexico consistently rank as the number one and two export markets for Kansas and together account for over one-third of overall exports. NAFTA has also resulted in integrated North American supply chains that rely on a free flow of goods and products across the continent. Many jobs in Kansas, including those in the agriculture, aerospace, automobile and other manufacturing industries, would be threatened should these supply chains be disrupted or export markets be diminished.

Trade with Canada and Mexico has clearly benefited Kansans, and a modernized NAFTA, or re-named trilateral agreement, can present increased economic opportunity and growth to Kansas and the country. As I continue to study the emerging details of the preliminary agreement with Mexico, it appears there are improvements included that would update the agreement to reflect the 21st century economy. Further negotiations with Canada are necessary to address difficult issues, such as Canada’s protectionist dairy policies that have harmed Kansas farmers. However, any new agreement that excludes Canada would unfortunately be a significant step in the wrong direction compared to the trilateral agreement in place today.

I understand that you and your administration will engage with Canada in trade discussions following the preliminary agreement reached with Mexico. I fully support continued negotiations and urge you to make certain a final agreement includes Canada to avoid major market disruptions that would harm Kansans. Thank you for your consideration.

Very truly yours,

Senator Jerry Moran