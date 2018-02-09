Sen. Moran’s Livestock Disaster Relief Provisions Included in Bipartisan Budget Agreement

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) voted in favor of the Bipartisan Budget Agreement, which includes two Moran livestock disaster relief provisions.

“I was pleased the budget agreement included two of my provisions to expand the Livestock Indemnity Program to help farmers and ranchers who were impacted by wildfires in Kansas and across the country,” said Sen. Moran. “Following last year’s wildfires, many of our nation’s farmers and ranchers experienced devastating losses that crippled their ability to do what they do best – feed the American people. This is an extraordinary situation that requires an extraordinary response, so we are improving the Livestock Indemnity Program to make it more effective and to increase support for our ag community. I’m pleased that many of the ranchers affected by the southwest Kansas wildfires last year, especially those who suffered the greatest losses, will receive much-needed additional assistance so they can continue their efforts to rebuild, which are still taking place to this day.”

