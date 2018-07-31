Senate Agriculture Committee Advances CFTC Nominee Berkovitz, USDA Nominee Hubbard to Full Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., today announced the Committee voted unanimously to favorably report the nominations of Dan Michael Berkovitz to be a Commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and James E. Hubbard to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Natural Resources and Environment at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Mr. Berkovitz and Mr. Hubbard may now be considered by the full U.S. Senate for confirmation.

“The Senate Agriculture Committee continues to work together on a bipartisan basis to advance qualified nominees,” Roberts and Stabenow said. “Mr. Berkovitz and Mr. Hubbard are both experienced leaders fit to serve in these critically important roles.”

The Committee held a hearing on the nominees on July 24.