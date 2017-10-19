Senate Agriculture Committee Sends USDA Nominees Ibach, Northey to Full Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., today announced the Committee voted to favorably report nominees Gregory Ibach, of Nebraska, to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs; and William Northey, of Iowa, to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Both Ibach and Northey may now be considered by the full U.S. Senate for confirmation.

“The Senate Agriculture Committee continues to advance USDA nominees as swiftly as possible, and we expect a quick confirmation in the full Senate,” said Roberts and Stabenow. “Greg Ibach and Bill Northey are qualified and respected public servants who know agriculture firsthand, and they will serve rural America well at USDA.”

Prior to the vote, a joint letter from the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee was entered into the record.

The Senate Agriculture Committee held a hearing on the nominees on Oct. 5. Both nominees have the support of more than 60 farm and conservation organizations.