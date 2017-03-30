Senate Agriculture Committee Swiftly Advances USDA Secretary Nominee Perdue

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today announced the Committee voted to favorably report nominee Sonny Perdue to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Perdue may now be considered by the full U.S. Senate for confirmation.

“I’m pleased our Committee has made swift strides to move Governor Perdue’s nomination closer to the finish line,” Roberts said. “Our farmers and ranchers have been waiting too long for this important position to be filled. We need to get Governor Perdue down to USDA to get to work. Rural America is ready.”

The Committee held a hearing on the nominee on March 23.

Governor Perdue has the bipartisan support of six past Agriculture Secretaries. The Governor also has the support of more than 650 agriculture groups from across the nation.