class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225609 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Senate Agriculture Committee Swiftly Advances USDA Secretary Nominee Perdue | KRVN Radio

Senate Agriculture Committee Swiftly Advances USDA Secretary Nominee Perdue

BY U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry | March 30, 2017
Home News Ag Policy
Senate Agriculture Committee Swiftly Advances USDA Secretary Nominee Perdue
George "Sonny" Perdue, former governor of Georgia, answers questions at the Senate Agriculture Committee hearing Thursday morning on his nomination to become the next secretary of Agriculture. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

I’m pleased our Committee has made swift strides to move Governor Perdue’s nomination closer to the finish line. Our farmers and ranchers have been waiting too long for this important position to be filled. We need to get Governor Perdue down to USDA to get to work. Rural America is ready.

- U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today announced the Committee voted to favorably report nominee Sonny Perdue to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Perdue may now be considered by the full U.S. Senate for confirmation.

“I’m pleased our Committee has made swift strides to move Governor Perdue’s nomination closer to the finish line,” Roberts said. “Our farmers and ranchers have been waiting too long for this important position to be filled. We need to get Governor Perdue down to USDA to get to work. Rural America is ready.”

The Committee held a hearing on the nominee on March 23.

Governor Perdue has the bipartisan support of six past Agriculture Secretaries. The Governor also has the support of more than 650 agriculture groups from across the nation.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments