Senate and House Ag Committee Leaders: We Are Still at the Table

BY Senate Ag Committee | September 26, 2018
The Farm Bill Conference Committee held a public hearing on Sept. 5. Agriculture Committee leaders have gathered on more than a dozen occasions and continue to meet regularly and often to reach agreement.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Agriculture Committee Chairmen Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Rep. K. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and Ranking Members Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., today met and released the following statement on progress of the 2018 Farm Bill.

“Each of us is still at the negotiating table, and we remain committed to working together on a Farm Bill. Our conversations are productive, and progress toward an agreement is taking shape. We are going to get this right.”

