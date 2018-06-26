Senate Approves Funding for Programs to Continue Key Nebraska Water Projects, Address STRATCOM Priorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday, the U.S. Senate passed the Energy and Water, Military-Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Legislative Branch Appropriations Act. This bill would allow the Army Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation to continue maintaining and operating water projects in the state of Nebraska. Other funding for programs in the bill would address priorities for U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

“Fighting for Nebraska, making tough decisions, and setting spending priorities are the reasons why I came to Washington. I’m pleased the Senate has approved funding for government programs that enable the maintenance and operation of water projects in Nebraska to protect our drinking water, prevent harmful flooding, and secure agriculture producers’ access to water for irrigation. In addition, we have come together to support new infrastructure at STRATCOM and the deterrence mission performed by the men and women serving there,” said Senator Fischer.

Below are several highlights from the Energy and Water, Military-Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Legislative Branch Appropriations Act.

Supports programs that enable the operation and maintenance of the following Army Corps of Engineers energy and water projects in Nebraska:

Gavins Point Dam, Lewis and Clark Lake: This important hydropower plant generates enough electricity to meet the annual needs of 68,000 homes.

Harlan County Lake: The Army Corps manages 31,000 acres of land and water surrounding Harlan County Lake. Harlan County Dam controls a drainage area of 7,164 square miles and is part of a network that helps control flooding on the Republican, Kansas, Missouri, and Mississippi Rivers.

The Salt Creek and Tributaries Flood Control Project: This project covers 11,239 acres in one of the most densely-populated area of Nebraska. Additionally, the Army Corps leases the Salt Creek Reservoir to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Papillion Creek Flood Control Project: This flood control project protects the communities and families located in the Papillion Creek Watershed.

Funds programs to allow for the operation and maintenance of the following Bureau of Reclamation energy and water projects in Nebraska:

Ainsworth Unit: This project is located on the Snake River approximately 14 miles upstream from its confluence with the Niobrara River in Cherry County.

Frenchman-Cambridge: Located in Southwest Nebraska, the Frenchman-Cambridge project includes four dams, reservoirs, and irrigation systems that provide storage to irrigate over 66,000 acres of projects lands, flood control, fish and wildlife conservation, and recreation along the Republican River and its three tributaries, the Frenchman River, and Red Willow and Medicine Creeks.

Mirage Flats: Located in northwestern Nebraska on the Niobrara River, the Mirage Flats project include Box Butte Dam and Reservoir, Dunlap Diversion Dam, Mirage Flats Canal, and distribution and drainage systems.

Addresses STRATCOM-related priorities: