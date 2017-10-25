class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267734 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Senate Committee Advances Chief Ag Negotiator Nominee | KRVN Radio

Senate Committee Advances Chief Ag Negotiator Nominee

BY NAFB News Service | October 25, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Senate Committee Advances Chief Ag Negotiator Nominee

The Senate Finance Committee Tuesday advanced the nomination of Greg Doud (Dowd) as chief agriculture negotiator to the full Senate. The move puts Doud closer to the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations, with one vote remaining until he can take his post at the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

Chairman Orrin Hatch of Utah says of the Trump Administration that it is “essential that his administration is well-staffed and ready to get to work,” on trade in urging the Senate to act quickly to confirm Doud.

Last week, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts said Doud needs to be at the negotiating table to represent U.S. agriculture as part of the NAFTA talks. Roberts and the White House agreed that agriculture exports are key to addressing the U.S. trade deficit as part of the NAFTA talks.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments