Senate Committee to Consider E-15 Waiver Legislation

A Senate committee will consider legislation next week that would put in place a permanent waiver to Reid vapor pressure (RVP) requirements to allow E-15 sales year-round.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee announced the hearing set for Wednesday, June 14th. The hearing focuses on the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, introduced in March by Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer. A companion bill was introduced in the U.S. House in March by Nebraska Republican Representative Adrian Smith. Each year, the Environmental Protection Agency regulates RVP for gasoline and ethanol blends from June first until September 15.

During these months, the EPA restricts the retail sale of fuels with ethanol above ten percent. The legislation would extend the RVP waiver to ethanol blends above ten percent. When introducing the bill, Fischer said the move would increase market access opportunities for higher blends of ethanol by allowing retailers to sell E-15 and higher blends year-round.