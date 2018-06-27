Senate Farm Bill Making Progress

The Senate early this week showed large support for the farm bill, or at least debate on the bill. The procedural cloture vote Monday passed easily, 89-3.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the chamber has the opportunity to finalize this bill this week. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday, calling the legislation “the best bill possible under these circumstances.” He says the goal of the farm bill is to provide agriculture “certainty and predictability during these very difficult times,” referring to the depressed farm economy.

The bill is expected to soon enter the amendment process on the Senate Floor. Roberts will allow consideration of Senator Chuck Grassley’s farm payment limits amendment. The lack of the amendment in the committee-passed bill prompted Grassley to be the lone vote against the legislation at the time.