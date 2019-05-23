Senate Passes Disaster Bill with NE Flood Recovery Assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Senate passed a disaster supplemental bill that included funding for Nebraska flood recovery. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), who worked with her staff to include the state of Nebraska in the bill, applauded its passage and released the following statement:
“Today the U.S. Senate came together in a bipartisan manner and passed a disaster supplemental bill that includes significant relief for Nebraska. Our families, ag producers, communities, and military installations affected by the catastrophic flooding need assistance and that’s why I fought hard for our state throughout this process. What we passed today is a critical first step to help Nebraskans rebuild and move forward in a positive direction. I hope the House will follow suit and pass this bill without delay.”
Senator Fischer fought to include the following provisions in the Senate-passed disaster bill that will help Nebraska:
Agriculture
- $3,005,442,000 for crop losses
- $435 million for the Emergency Watershed Protection Program in the Natural Resources Conservation Services
- $558 million for the “Emergency Conservation Program”
Economic Development
- $600 million for the Economic Development Assistance Program
Army Corps of Engineers
- $1 billion for the Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies account in the Corps of Engineers
Defense
- $670 million for the Air Force Operations and Maintenance in support of disaster relief and recovery
- $1 billion for Air Force Military Construction
- $42 million for National Guard Military Construction