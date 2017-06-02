Senator Thune Introduces ARC Payment Legislation

Senator John Thune (R-SD) has introduced legislation intended to improve the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) Program. In an attempt to fix the county disparity issue present in ARC, Senator Thune is proposing that all ARC County payments be calculated using the payment rate for the county in which the land is physically located.

Currently, ARC participants with farms in multiple counties may choose to receive the payment rate for the county in which the land is physically located or the payment rate of the administrative county.

Senator Thune’s proposal would also require a mandatory base reallocation determined by planted and considered planted acres on a farm for the years 2014-2017. Past efforts to force a mandatory base update have been rejected as an assault on the planting flexibility that was first created under the 1996 Farm Bill and maintained ever since.